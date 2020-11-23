Ruth Keeling-Holt leads the monthly Tuesday evening Angelina County 4-H Project horse-care and management classes teaching students everything they should know to care for and keep a horse.

The classes start with the students gathered around Keeling-Holt as she discusses a topic with them. She keeps them engaged with questions, jokes and discussion.

Grace Juarez's email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.