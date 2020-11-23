Seventeen-year-old James Fuchsberger rides with the Angelina County 4-H Project as trainers provide helpful tips. He said this is his last year in the program, and he joined to develop patience and have fun.
Angelina County 4-H Project instructor Ruth Keeling-Holt teaches her students how to hold their feet in the stirrup safely.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Seventeen-year-old James Fuchsberger rides with the Angelina County 4-H Project as trainers provide helpful tips. He said this is his last year in the program, and he joined to develop patience and have fun.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Makayla Hattan, 11, walks her horse with the Angelina County 4-H Project during their monthly practice every third Tuesday.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Instructor Ruth Keeling-Holt discusses the basics of horse riding with her students at the Angelina County 4-H Project monthly practice.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Ashtyn Hendry grins after her instructor tells a joke at the Angelina County 4-H Project monthly practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.