Ruby Enriquez, 11, took first place out of 700 students for a drawing she made about mental health. She hopes people who look at the picture will realize so many people struggle with mental health and there are others out there to help.
Eleven-year-old Ruby Enriquez, a fifth-grader at H.G. Temple Intermediate School, took first place out of 700 students at the Texas Mental Health Creative Arts Contest this year, winning a $1,000 scholarship.
Her piece, a vivid drawing featuring a broken-hearted person being pulled from the darkness into a rising sun by countless helping hands, explains how people can help one another in their struggle with mental health.
