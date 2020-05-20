The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a plane crash in Shelby County, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
The preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:40 p.m., DPS troopers and other first responders located the crash site, just south of the Center Municipal Airport.
At this time details surrounding the cause of the crash and the identity of the occupant or occupants is not immediately available.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified to conduct the investigation.
Any additional inquiries should be directed to the FAA or the NTSB.
