From left, registered nurse Pebbles Steadham, Jerry Byrum, PCA Debra Bernal and Shirley Byrum. “They’ve been great — we just love these two to death,” Shirley said, motioning to Steadham and Bernal. “They’re family. They’re real good.”
Jerry Byrum was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2019, his wife Shirley Byrum said. After he went to the emergency room, he couldn’t do anything for himself, so the hospital called Hospice in the Pines.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Hospice in the Pines team provides care to patients with life-limiting illnesses while providing comfort for their loved ones.
Hospice in the Pines has provided care to patients with life-limiting illnesses for the last 35 years. Part of those patients’ needs are met through funds they receive from United Way.
The mission of Hospice in the Pines — the only nonprofit hospice service in a 70-mile radius — is to relieve the pain and symptoms their patients face as well as to assure all disciplines provide holistic care, whether it be spiritual, medical, mental or emotional, director Demetress Harrell said.
