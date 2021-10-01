Hospice in the Pines has provided care to patients with life-limiting illnesses for the last 35 years. Part of those patients’ needs are met through funds they receive from United Way.

The mission of Hospice in the Pines — the only nonprofit hospice service in a 70-mile radius — is to relieve the pain and symptoms their patients face as well as to assure all disciplines provide holistic care, whether it be spiritual, medical, mental or emotional, director Demetress Harrell said.

