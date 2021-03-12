The Lufkin Police Department has identified the pedestrian and driver involved in the auto-pedestrian accident early Thursday morning.
Kayla Vercher, 60, of Camden, Arkansas, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Tyler-area hospital for further treatment after she was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the street in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to press releases from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
