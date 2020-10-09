Lufkin police identified the woman in Thursday’s fatal wreck on Loop 287 in front of Ellen Trout Zoo Thursday as 77-year-old Phyllis Scott of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Scott was traveling to visit family in Dallas when the accident occurred, but she was not traveling for hurricane evacuation, according to a press release by Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s communications director. Scott was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace for Pct. 1 Billy Ball.
