HUDSON — A convenience store clerk was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the head during a robbery at a Hudson convenience store Thursday night, according to Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper.
A man and woman robbed Adeel’s #2 on state Highway 94 at FM 1194 south at gunpoint and shot the clerk in the head around 7:55 p.m., Casper said.
