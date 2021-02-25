HUNTINGTON — Driving down mostly barren streets, slick because of the ice and snow accumulation, Huntington utility workers were among many fighting to restore much-needed services to residents amidst one of the worst storms in the community’s memory.
Aron Gillikin was among those who spent countless hours driving from house to house and problem to problem attempting to restore pressure to the city’s water system. His battle was hard fought as lines froze, cracked and burst across the small city, wasting an ever-depleting water supply.
“I would like for (residents) to know that we did do everything we could to try to make it better for our community,” he said. “I try to help everybody I can. I can’t please everybody, but I try.”
Gillikin applied for the city position three years ago, he said. He wanted to improve his life and believed that was the next best step to do so. Gillikin’s expertise has expanded since being hired by the city of Huntington, and the city is grateful for this, city administrator Bill Stewart said.
“He does so many other things,” Stewart said. “He was the one who spent 40 something hours between Friday and Sunday in the community working.”
He and his wife of nearly one year, Michelle, have six children between the ages of 6 and 12, including one niece the family cares for. The couple will celebrate a year married in July, though their love of one another spans several years before.
“I was separated from them most of the week,” he said.
Their home was without power the whole week, so rather than worry where his wife and children were, or letting them face the elements, Gillikin checked his family into a hotel where they waited out the storm. He checked on his home and actually had to repair a few of his own burst pipes between shifts for the city, he said.
“My pipes did freeze for a few days,” he said. “I couldn’t keep power to my well long enough to keep the water flowing. I had an icicle hanging out of my faucet two inches long.”
“Never underestimate Mother Nature,” he said. “I never would have dreamed it would get that bad here. I never would have seen it.”
He first realized the weather would present a serious issue on Tuesday when the cold didn’t let up. The roads were frozen over and there were wrecks and the city lost power to all of its wells, he said.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be that bad. I knew it was going to be pretty bad but I’ve never experienced any kind of weather like this in my 35 years,” he said. “I have never seen it get that cold here. We’ve seen it get cold here before, we’ve seen snow. But it’s all melted the next day.”
The main issue was helping residents who called and shutting water off where pipes burst, he said. He tried to help each resident he could to find leaks on their side to move them closer to having those issues repaired, he said.
“There are so many people that have to have (water) and I felt like it is my responsibility to do everything I can to help,” Gillikin said.
He managed to visit 30 homes on average each day on top of attempting to fix city equipment that also was failing in certain places. He reminded himself often that he needed to keep going and if he kept working the city would get closer to normal, he said.
“Fortunately we didn’t have that big of a problem on the city side,” he said. “We had everything wrapped up well, we still had broken pipes that were even wrapped. But we really didn’t have as many problems besides the wells, and we had a generator that failed and that ... that hurt.”
The hardest day ran from 7 a.m. Sunday to 3:30 a.m. Monday, he said. The booster pump on a well failed because of fuses, he said. He was about to go home around midnight after draining the ground storage to where he could leave the pump on without losing water, he said. When the well failed, it threw all his work out, he said.
His only thought was what he needed to do to fix the problem. He finally found replacement fuses and was ready to go home after getting it fixed, he said.
“I had to blare the radio all the way home,” he said. “It was exhausting, I can tell you that. I don’t think I’ve ever put that many hours into a weekend. In fact, I know I haven’t.”
He asked for a few hours to sleep and returned to work later Monday. He said there was a lot of work for the city to do once the storm had passed.
He felt rested on Wednesday and was ready to get back into it.
“My legs were really sore and are still a little bit,” he said.
“The best part was watching that (water) tower start to fill up. I can tell you, that’s a good feeling after you’ve worked so hard to get to that point. I knew it would get better from there.”
