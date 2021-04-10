Be Blessed BBQ

Flint Thompson and Jeremiah Moss of Be Blessed BBQ donated $3,500 for scholarships for local students.

 LESLIE NEMEC/The Lufkin Daily News

The owners of Be Blessed BBQ Awarded $500 scholarships to students at seven schools this spring in celebration of passing the business’ three months of operation mark.

Flint Thompson and Jeremiah Moss contacted administrators at the Lufkin, Hudson, Central, Huntington, Zavalla, Diboll and Pineywoods Community Academy high schools and asked them to determine one student to receive the cash. Be Blessed donated $3,500 for the scholarships.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.