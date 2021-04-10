The owners of Be Blessed BBQ Awarded $500 scholarships to students at seven schools this spring in celebration of passing the business’ three months of operation mark.
Flint Thompson and Jeremiah Moss contacted administrators at the Lufkin, Hudson, Central, Huntington, Zavalla, Diboll and Pineywoods Community Academy high schools and asked them to determine one student to receive the cash. Be Blessed donated $3,500 for the scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.