Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I want to attend the University of Austin and major in biology to become an orthodontist.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Splitting my pants in front of the whole school during a cheer performance in a pep rally.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat because I can stay in touch with my friends faster than on Instagram or Facebook.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo because it sums up my whole high school experience in one song.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Nothing, I love our cafeteria menu!
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Lufkin is a small, tightknit community; a place where I call home.
Have you changed since freshman year? yes, I have become wiser and matured through my variety of academic courses and extracurricular activities.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the stereotype that student athletes, specifically females, cannot be successful in both school and their sport(s).
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would say put in the work and time now to take advantage of the countless opportunities offered in high school.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Lila, my Spanish 6 teacher, has taught me that hard work and dedication can make any goal achievable, specifically learning a second language! Without her patience and support, I would not be where I am today.
