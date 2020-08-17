A two-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of three children, one teenager and one adult.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A two-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of three children, one teenager and one adult.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
Grace Juarez's email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.