The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has again been awarded its 5-Star Accreditation by the U.S. Chamber for “sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.”
“We are extremely honored and proud to have once again received a Five-Star Accreditation for the Chamber,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, Chamber president and CEO. “As you recall, we applied last year and were awarded a 4-Star Accreditation, but we had an opportunity to make some changes to our day-to-day operations and website based on the U.S. Chamber’s suggestions and reapply. Our team truly feels like we earned this status, because we worked so hard on it to make improvements.”
