HOUSTON — Thousands of mourners from around the globe gathered Monday in Houston to pay respects and say goodbye to George Floyd ahead of his private funeral Tuesday, capping six days of grieving for the black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police inspired global protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
Floyd, 46, was laid to rest Tuesday next to his mother in Pearland. He cried out for her as a white police officer pressed a knee to his neck on May 25. A video of the encounter ignited protests and scattered violence in cities around the world.
Monday’s open-casket visitation drew around 6,000 people to The Fountain of Praise church in southwest Houston, about 13 miles southwest from the Cuney Homes housing project where he grew up in the city’s Third Ward.
“It just hurts,” Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, said before visitation began Monday. “We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close.”
Lines were hours long to board a bus to the church where the viewing was taking place.
“There’s a real big change going on and everybody, especially black, right now should be a part of that,” said Kersey Biagase, who traveled more than three hours from Port Barre, Louisiana, with his girlfriend, Brandi Pickney.
The couple wore matching T-shirts she designed, printed with Floyd’s name and “I Can’t Breathe,” the words he uttered before his death.
A group of three men standing in line for the shuttle had traveled from Honduras for the funeral, saying they hoped to bring change home to the Central American nation.
“Our president is a narco,” said one man who declined to give his name. “Our police are killing everyone.”
Others attending the visitation and funeral said they had traveled from as far away as California.
Beyond a few signs, T-shirts and masks with slogans written on them, there was no protesting.
“We’re not having a political rally,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said before the visitation. “We’re having a service to say to the family we’re in prayer as they go and for the last time see George’s remains.”
Voter registration drives occurred at two sites where people lined up to board shuttles to the church, but none were happening on the church grounds.
“Whatever your persuasion or your professional capacity, we want to respect this as a house of God,” Sharpton said.
Sharpton called Floyd’s killing “methodical” and “torturous” and encouraged protests to continue while condemning rioting that has occurred in some major cities.
“Those who misuse it we denounce, but the overwhelming majority march peacefully and keep marching. We’re going to keep marching until change comes,” Sharpton said in a press conference accompanied by members of Floyd’s family as well as the families of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, Pamela Turner and Botheam Jean, all of whom died as the result of violence by police or ex-police.
Sharpton later delivered the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Greg Abbott met with Floyd’s family Monday but did not attend the public visitation or the funeral. Biden was initially scheduled to attend but later said he felt the security needed for his appearance would be a distraction.
At least one state representative — Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston — stood in line for hours to attend the visitation and answered questions from fellow mourners about how to enact changes at the state, local and federal levels.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo stood outside The Fountain of Praise church greeting mourners and answering questions. Some attendees posed for photos with Acevedo and other Houston PD officers.
Over the past six days, memorials for Floyd were held in Minneapolis, where he lived in recent years, and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.
Floyd, a bouncer who had lost his job because of the coronavirus outbreak, was seized by police after being accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.
Four Minneapolis officers were arrested in his death: Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with second-degree murder. J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting. All four could get up to 40 years in prison.
Some of the mostly peaceful demonstrations that erupted after Floyd’s death were marked by bursts of arson, assaults and smash-and-grab raids on businesses, with more than 10,000 people arrested. But protests in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful.
