Some Angelina County schools have spent time closed recovering from last week's winter storm, assessing damages and allowing families to do the same.
Lufkin ISD announced Saturday it would remain closed on Monday with no remote instruction to conduct extensive repairs and clean-up on campuses. Some campuses did not have electricity and others had major water issues, the release stated.
However, they are ready to go for Tuesday.
"We had several trees down, lots of limbs, a couple of major leaks that have been taken care of," said Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations. "I think our concern right now is that we're not going to be able to use our water fountains because of the boil notice."
The district is asking parents to send bottled water with their child if they have it available. When the boil water notice is lifted, they will allow water fountain use again, but it will be a while until they can get bottled water for everyone, Adams said.
The city lifted the boil water notice Monday.
The maintenance department and campus leaders have worked hard all weekend to make it happen, and the district is ready to roll for Tuesday, Adams said.
Huntington ISD canceled school on Monday with no remote instruction because the district continued to experience infrastructure issues because of power outages and related impacts.
The district added this day to its Texas Education Agency Missed School Day waiver. Superintendent David Flowers announced Monday the district would be able to open for classes on Tuesday.
"We were without electricity and water from early Monday morning all the way through the week thanks to all the hard work of all the companies that were out there working," Flowers said. "The water came back on after generators and things went down, but then we had busted water pipes and leaks that created pressure issues. It's taken longer than normal to get everyone back up and going, but the city and Four Way Water have done a great job in that."
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state messed up, Flowers said. There has been slow-to-no guidance, and the state should have seen this coming rather than being so anticipatory, he said.
"It impacted the state in a way that you never thought Texas would go through something like this," Flowers said. "But we persevered, so here we are."
Once the power came back on and the water began to be restored, they were able to get back to the district and assess damages on Friday, Flowers said. Their main battle was busted water pipes. Custodial crews began cleaning things up inside, and maintenance and grounds crews began identifying leaks and fixing them.
"We believe we've got great water pressure, everything will be sanitary, and the Child Nutrition Department has got food good to go for tomorrow, and we expect our food delivery on Tuesday as normal," Flowers said.
Central ISD announced Friday the district would be closed on Monday due to a loss of power to a water station that supplies the district.
"Central ISD understands the many hardships our community and students have faced and want to reassure you there will be no negative consequences for the inability to access or submit to our remote learning platform during the school closures," Superintendent Justin Risner said in a Facebook announcement. "All students will have the opportunity to complete all missing or incomplete assignments at a later date."
The district suffered roof damage at its elementary school campus that lead to water in the hallway and library, which maintenance and custodial departments did a fantastic job of cleaning up and repairing to get everyone back in school on Tuesday, Risner said.
"All issues have been resolved and we will be back open on our normal schedule tomorrow," Risner said. "I would like to thank our school staff, Central water and all the power line workers for working 24 hours during the closure to get Central ISD back up and running."
Zavalla ISD also announced on Saturday the district would be canceling school on Monday due to storm damage. In a Facebook message, the district mentioned extensive repairs, uncertainty of water and clean-up on its campuses.
"Our dedicated maintenance staff are working tirelessly throughout the weekend to clean up and repair pipes and water damage at the schools," the post reads.
Superintendent Zach Crawford said the district will be remote learning for the remainder of the week as the city's water supply is trying to rebuild and awaiting a delivery to get everything back to 100%.
Hudson ISD and Diboll ISD both resumed classes on Monday. Hudson Superintendent Donny Webb said in an email to students and staff that water and electricity were fully restored to campuses, and after damages were assessed, it was determined the district could resume under current conditions.
"Please note that all local water suppliers have issued a 'boiled water notice,'" Webb wrote in the email. "This will not disrupt any of our current operations for food service. However, drinking fountains will not be available throughout the district. It is advisable to send a water bottle with students for consumption during the school day.
"Many, if not all of you, have been significantly affected during this storm. Many still do not have electricity or running water, but we certainly hope this is resolved soon. Our prayers are for each of you. Stay strong. God bless."
