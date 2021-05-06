The Diboll Lumberjack Band made school history this spring by bringing home its second consecutive sweepstakes, the third sweepstakes win the school has ever won for its band.

“It almost feels like a fever dream, I guess some would say,” senior band president Hannah Cooper said. “We started out as basically nothing. The band didn’t win anything.”

