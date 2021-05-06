The Diboll Lumberjacks Band performs on a high school football field. The band received a Division 1 rating for its marching for the last three competition years. This year it set a school record for the number of consecutive sweepstakes.
Students participating in the Diboll Lumberjacks Band pose for a group photo. This year marked the second consecutive year the group has won sweepstakes at competition. Band president Hannah Cooper believes the group is destined for a great near future.
Drum Major Zakk Bonham, right, prepares to lead the Diboll Lumberjacks Band. This group has won its second consecutive sweepstakes.
Contributed
