Volunteers and workers from the Christian Information & Service Center delivered approximately 11,000 pounds of food to the Diboll Food pantry Thursday morning.
“We read the article in the paper and felt compelled to help because it is a good cause,” said Yulonda Richard, CISC executive director. “From my understanding, the food pantry buys all their food locally from Brookshire Brothers and it can be quite expensive, so we had an abundance of food and wanted to share with our brothers and sisters in Christ who are out there trying to make a difference as we are. We hope and pray that it finds its way to many people in that town and helps give a boost to the bottom dollar of the food pantry.”
