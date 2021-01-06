The filing period to register for city and school board elections opens Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 12.
Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown and Lufkin City Council members Ward 4 Mark Hicks and Ward 2 Robert Shankle are up for election this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 6, 2021 @ 6:03 am
The filing period to register for city and school board elections opens Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 12.
Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown and Lufkin City Council members Ward 4 Mark Hicks and Ward 2 Robert Shankle are up for election this year.
Grace Juarez’s email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.