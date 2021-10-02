DIBOLL — With help from United Way, the Katherine Sage Temple Day Care has been able to give working parents a family oriented environment to send their children to since 1971.

Katherine Sage was originally founded as a place for employees of Temple-Inland Credit Union to bring their children to while they worked, director Chasity Archer said. Sometime in the early ’80s, however, it started taking subsidized care to help anyone in need of child care and became community-based, she said.

