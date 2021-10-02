Volunteers with Angelina County United Way celebrate the first week of fundraising in the rain at the barometer at Lufkin Mall. From the left are: David Flowers, Huntington ISD; Zach Crawford, Central ISD; Jason Arnold, UW campaign chair; Patricia Jones, UW board member, Susie Jones, Central ISD; Kim Simmons, ADAC; Belinda Brown, UW board member; Tina Sellers, CHI St. Luke’s Health, Erika Neil, Attorneys division chair; Molly Amstutz, CHI St. Luke’s Health; Shelly Barnes, ADAC; and Hilary Walker, UW president.
Katherine Sage Temple Day Care director Chasity Archer said the facility was originally founded as a place for employees of Temple-Inland Credit Union to bring their children to while they worked.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Katherine Sage Temple Day Care food program manager Morgan Rios holds 1-year-old Gatlin Dewberry.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Brothers Gunner, 10, and Garrett Dewberry, 8, enjoy playing everything from kickball to Pokemon at the Katherine Sage Temple Day Care in Diboll.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Viviana Villanueva crawls around the nursery at the Katherine Sage Temple Day Care in Diboll.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Sometime in the early 1980s, the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll started taking subsidized care to help anyone in need of child care and became community-based.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
DIBOLL — With help from United Way, the Katherine Sage Temple Day Care has been able to give working parents a family oriented environment to send their children to since 1971.
Katherine Sage was originally founded as a place for employees of Temple-Inland Credit Union to bring their children to while they worked, director Chasity Archer said. Sometime in the early ’80s, however, it started taking subsidized care to help anyone in need of child care and became community-based, she said.
