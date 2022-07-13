Fire

Lufkin Fire Department firefighters spray structures and surrounding trees after responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon at 1408 Copeland St. that destroyed two sheds.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon responded to a structure fire at 1408 Copeland St. that destroyed two sheds.

Eighteen firefighters and four engines were sent to the fire at 4:56 p.m.

