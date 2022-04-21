Israel Jones, 13, said he has a personal collection of railroad signals but has never attempted to restore anything on a professional level. “Doing it for the museum was fun, but I definitely wanted to pay close attention to detail and stuff and all the little pieces. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Israel Jones has always had an interest in mechanics, though he’s not quite sure where it came from. He’s been interested in the railroad specifically since he was 8, he said. A tree grows in a bed of old glass insulators used along railroads years ago.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A look inside the base of a restored railroad crossing post. Israel Jones, 13, said he has been interested in electric stuff most of his life.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
