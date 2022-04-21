When 13-year-old Israel Jones visited the Galveston Railroad Museum in 2020, he had no idea the trip would lead to a contract with the museum to restore antique searchlights.

However, Israel and his father, Dayton Jones, recently delivered the searchlights to the museum, and they will be unveiled in an exhibit on Saturday.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.