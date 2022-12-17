Members of the East Texas Motorcycle Enthusiasts are gearing up to provide toys Sunday for seven children living at the homeless shelter on Kurth Drive.
James McEntire and his wife Angie have been helping families at Christmas for the last five years, he said. When James became president of ETME this year, it made sense to introduce a toy run, as they all are passionate about children — the group has been raising money for the Make a Wish Foundation for years, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.