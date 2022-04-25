Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Blake Lilley, 24, of Lufkin, Sunday on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.
Lilley is being held in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond for that second-degree felony. He also is facing charges for assault causing bodily injury/family violence, evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death and a warrant for order for surrender for manufacture/delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.