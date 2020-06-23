The Lufkin Police Department arrested Abraham Orta, 18, of Diboll, Sunday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated after he struck a police unit.
The department also released a video of the scene.
Police received a report of a man in a Chevy Silverado passed out near a traffic light at the intersection of Loop 287 and Atkinson Drive around 7:25 a.m.
The first officer on the scene parked his patrol unit in front of the truck in which Orta was stopped. Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said in a press release that the officer stopped in front of the vehicle in case the driver attempted to drive off, "which would have potentially endangered the lives of other motorists."
"Officers are trained that it is instinctive for an intoxicated driver to attempt driving away after being woken up from a passed out state," Pebsworth said.
When the officer knocked on Orta's window attempting to wake him and ask him to park, the press release states he hit the gas and attempted to move the patrol unit out of his way.
More officers arrived on the scene as Orta reportedly held the gas for 30 seconds before rolling down his window.
"Officers were then able to reach inside the vehicle, unlock the door and put the vehicle in park," Pebsworth said.
Orta was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test.
The release said Orta apologized repeatedly for trying to drive away and said he had drank beer and liquor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.