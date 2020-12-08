The Hagler family donated more than 100 toys to Toys for Tots Monday afternoon. The organization is still in need for donations this year to give to area kids for Christmas. They are collecting this weekend at Walmart, and their collection boxes will remain at area businesses until Dec. 16.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Joey Hagler unloads some of the more than 100 toys his family donated to Toys for Tots Monday afternoon.
GRACE JUAREZ/The Lufkin Daily News
Joey Hagler helps his grandson 2-year-old Kaleb Anderson grab some toy dinosaurs to donate to Toys for Tots Monday afternoon.
