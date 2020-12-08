The Hagler family donated more than 100 toys to the Toys for Tots organization in Lufkin Monday after collecting all year.

Joey Hagler said the tradition stems all the way back to his time in the service in the U.S. Army when they would take 2 1/2 ton trucks and ride around the neighborhood in the '90s collecting toys.

