Chants protesting police brutality nationwide echoed Sunday afternoon through Downtown Lufkin.
“Black Lives Matter,”
“George Floyd,”
“Brianna Taylor,”
“I can’t breathe,”
“Mama,”
“No justice, no peace,”
“We want peace, we want peace,” the crowd chanted.
The protest began at 4 p.m. on the steps of city hall. Additional protesters cheered from their vehicles on the opposite side of the street.
“We’re here to spread our voices and be heard,” Jaden Wortham said. “Black people die every year and no one does anything about it. So we’re out here.”
Tears fell while angry men and women kept the crowd chanting and cheering.
The crowd then fell silent and took a knee for almost nine minutes about halfway through the demonstration
Winnie Nyatome-Warner, 26, picked up the call then, her soft voice rising to a shriek for several minutes.
“I am here for justice,’’ she said. ‘‘For people to just know that black lives matter that we are no threat to anyone and that we just want the same rights that other people have.’’
Tired and with her voice cracking after the hourlong rally, Nyatome-Warner said she doesn’t believe the current justice system is there to fight for her. She watched what happened to George Floyd and said she was scared this would get worse before it ever got better.
Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes — including several minutes where Floyd was unresponsive. Protests and riots have surged across the nation since the video of Floyd’s death went viral nearly a week ago. Chauvin was fired and has been charged in Floyd’s death.
“Our lives matter,” Nyatome-Warner said. “We shouldn’t be treated this way. We shouldn’t be living in fear whether we’re going to the grocery store or to the bank or anywhere. But as much as everybody has freedom to do what they want without being afraid, we want that too. We just want to be and to live our lives.”
She is scared to have children with her husband because of how they might be treated if things do not change.
Keatric Hubbard was downtown to protest. He said he’s sick and tired of what he’s seen and what he’s experienced in his lifetime.
“It’s not about race, it’s about the whole process that we go through every day with not just the police, but everybody,” he said. “I’m a big black guy with tattoos and everything, but I’m one of the nicest people you’re going to meet.”
He is frustrated by the fact that he can’t go to the store without being seen as the bad guy. He’s regularly stopped because he fits the description of someone police are searching for, even if he hasn’t done anything wrong.
When Hubbard saw what happened to Floyd, he was angry. He said he wouldn’t have been able to just sit and watch as the man died, and would have gone to jail or worse in an attempt to help.
“I couldn’t have stood there and watched them kill him. I’m not built like that,” Hubbard said. “That was blatant murder. There is no other word for it.”
“And the pleas from the other citizens, the citizens just watching, their pleas, ‘Get off of his neck, you’re hurting him,’ that it doesn’t a person, it doesn’t reach their humanity — that is concerning,” Lexie Hubbard said.
Keatric Hubbard wants people to look at how the police broke Floyd down, for a black man to call for his mother it meant that he had given up — he was broken. Hubbard believes Floyd would have gone willingly anywhere at that point.
“I raise my sons to be tougher in this world because they’re going to have to deal with stuff that ordinary Americans don’t have to,” Hubbard said. “For him to be calling for his mom … that means that he was there. He was done. He was defeated. … all they had to do was get off of him.”
Hubbard said there will be a point in time where people no longer accept this behavior. People of color will be on the defensive at every stop, every interrogation.
“When I was younger, I got pulled over an average of 10-15 times a year because I fit the description — in Lufkin, in my hometown where I grew up,” he said. “So that tells you something about Lufkin. Imagine staying in New York, Chicago or Detroit. If in rural Lufkin it’s that bad, imagine how much worse it is somewhere else.”
LeShan Brown worries for her sons and her cousins. She said the hurt is overpowering as she wakes up every morning to see more violence and more death. However, she does not believe the brutality is bad in Angelina County.
“We don’t necessarily have gross police brutality in Lufkin, but we do have a difference beyond any borders,” she said. “Non-colored people and people of color are treated differently, no matter how we dress or where we work.”
The protests spread throughout Lufkin for the rest of the evening. The downtown rally ended after a march around the block and down South First Street toward Shepherd Avenue.
More protesters joined in a car-based rally at the Lufkin Walmart as well.
“There’s a lot of injustice going on and if you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything,” Stephan Florence, a Walmart protester, said.
“We just want peace,’’ he said. ‘‘We want rights. We’re people just like everyone else, we all bleed red. All lives matter, but when the community or police force is pinpointing a particular race, then we need to speak out about that race.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.