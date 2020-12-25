Noah Easley was the Polar Express’ train conductor at the event at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. He and his family made his train car together. “I like that we did the golden stuff,” Noah said, pointing out the gold glitter marking the sides of his train and pushing up his conductor hat to keep it out of his eyes.
Carter Vanderleest’s train car was decorated like a chimney during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event, and he said, “I can’t walk very fast in this thing,” while getting ready. His favorite part about Christmas was celebrating Jesus’ birthday with his family.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Students dress as train cars during the Polar Express event at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal school.
A student shows off her costume at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
A student dresses as a train car during St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Polar Express event.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School first-graders captured a little bit of the magic of Christmas through their Polar Express Parade right before school let out for the holidays.
The students spent weeks decorating train cars and thinking about their favorite parts about the season and a special Christmas wish they would like to share with their parents and teachers as they showcased their creations.
