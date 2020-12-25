St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School first-graders captured a little bit of the magic of Christmas through their Polar Express Parade right before school let out for the holidays.

The students spent weeks decorating train cars and thinking about their favorite parts about the season and a special Christmas wish they would like to share with their parents and teachers as they showcased their creations.

Grace Juarez’s email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.