The Angelina College Board of Trustees will consider the preliminary budget for 2021-22 and the proposed tax rate, along with the scheduling of a tax rate hearing date, during its regular meeting at 5:30 tonight at Hudgins Hall.
The budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year raised more revenue from property taxes than 2019-20’s budget by $392,958 — a 5.91% increase. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll was $120,267. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 budgets both had a property tax rate of 17 cents per $100 valuation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.