More than 13,000 Angelina County residents were without power as of 1:22 p.m., according to the Oncor outage map.
Approximately 27,000 customers in the region were still without power at 6 a.m. according to an early morning update from Oncor.
At the peak of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas directed load shed leaving more than 1.3 million without power, the update read. Oncor expected a “substantial amount of those remaining customers” to have power by Friday evening.
Around 72,000 customers affected by the ice storm covering Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Palestine late Wednesday and Thursday still didn’t have power at 6 a.m. Crews cleared 19,000 outages through Thursday night, the update stated.
“The low temperatures, hazardous road conditions and residual impacts of controlled outages on our equipment has complicated the restoration process, though personnel continue to work 24/7,” the update read.
Some damage was identified in equipment like transformers that couldn’t handle the massive amount of energy utilized after the controlled outages concluded, the update read. Crews have been working to restore power to those areas as well.
Oncor also answered three frequently asked questions as residents wait for information:
Q. Why does everyone else have power in my area except me?
A. Neighbors can be on different lines or circuits. The company recommended people check the circuit breaker at their property and examine the meter base and weatherhead to ensure they were not damaged. If that’s the case, an electrician should be called to repair the damage before power can be restored.
Q. Why does my outage status show “restored” on the app, but still I have no power?
A. The company recommended customers utilize the same advice from the previous question.
“Additional damage may exist at your location that Oncor was not previously aware of when making the original repairs. Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, it may take some time for our tracking systems to accurately reflect your current status.”
Q. Why is my power still out?
A. Several areas throughout the region still don’t have power, especially those impacted by the latest storms. Oncor personnel and contractors are still working to restore power.
