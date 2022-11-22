Hecate Energy’s solar facility near Ore City. Angelina County Commissioners designated 2,000 acres of land in the Central/Pollok area in the summer of 2021 for EDP Renewables, which plans to install 495,000 solar panels to create its Azalea Springs Solar Park LLC. Commissioners today will consider modifications to the existing tax abatement agreement.
Angelina County Commissioners today will decide on a number of general business issues as the year comes to a close. They will deliberate thousands of dollars of budget transfers and changes to existing business agreements among other things.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. today at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex.
