Oncor restored power to a sixth water pump in Lufkin city, meaning the city only has three left until the city is fully operational, an update by Jessica Pebsworth, city communications director, read.
The boil water notice is still in effect.
“A city crew is still working to diagnose a mechanical issue at one of our wells, while Oncor is still working to restore power to the other two,” her update stated. “We will continue working around the clock to meet the goal of all nine wells online.”
The progress is slow, but ongoing, she said. Using an analogy from Thursday night, the city is like an 800-mile water hose; water pressure will improve as more pumps are brought online, her update stated.
“We continue to ask everyone to do their part and check for water leaks around their homes and businesses throughout the day,” the update read. “If you find a leak and can’t turn the water off yourself, contact the call center at 633-0357.”
The city, in partnership with Brookshire Brothers, is still handing out water at the Pitser-Garrison Convention Center to those who line up northbound on Angelina Street. Citizens can pick up two cases of water per vehicle for free.
“If you have already picked up water from an earlier drive, then please do not come back for more today,” the update stated. “Let someone else have an opportunity.”
Pebsworth estimated the city would have supplies for the next two hours.
