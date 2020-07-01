Christopher Charles Hunt, 23, of Lufkin, was arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Diboll and on warrants for assault causing bodily injury/family violence in connection to another incident in 2019.
The shooting incident occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday in front of the Diboll Housing Authority, Diboll police chief Steve Baker told The Lufkin Daily News in a previous story.
