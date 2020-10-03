Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song is No. 4 on a four-song EP that will be released to stream on Monday and in physical copy on Wednesday.
Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song touches on his experience caring for his mother, Maddie “Nell” Camp-Bivin, as she struggles with the disease and losing his father and grandmother to the disease. Pictured are Bivin and his mother.
Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song is No. 4 on a four-song EP that will be released to stream on Monday and in physical copy on Wednesday.
Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song is No. 4 on a four-song EP that will be released to stream on Monday and in physical copy on Wednesday.
Contributed
Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song touches on his experience caring for his mother, Maddie “Nell” Camp-Bivin, as she struggles with the disease and losing his father and grandmother to the disease. Pictured are Bivin and his mother.
Contributed
Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has released a song titled “Things We Ain’t Done” in honor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The song is No. 4 on a four-song EP that will be released to stream on Monday and in physical copy on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.