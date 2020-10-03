Lufkin native Steven Kent Bivin has pre-released the song “Things We Ain’t Done” under his artist name BIVIN today in honor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The song is No. 4 on his first EP that will release next week. It was written based on his grandmother, father and mother’s walk through the disease.

