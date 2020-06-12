The Hudson City Council authorized city manager James Freeman to finalize the sale of one of two lots associated with city hall on Thursday.
The council approved the sale of the building to West Side Apostolic Church of Hudson for $236,000 in May. The city hall moved to the Trout House on Ted Trout Drive in 2019.
The council also approved the clearing of bad debt totaling $7,816.24 for unpaid bills by moving those accounts to a different processing system and sending those numbers along to a collection agency. This is something Freeman has tried to keep up with to avoid causing further hassle in contacting those who owe the city money. There are some who owe money from more than a year ago.
The council also approved an updated water conservation policy for the Texas Water Development Board. The policy update is required every five years, Freeman said. Because the city doesn’t run its own water supply organization, the policy is typically just to educate residents about water conservation in general.
Additionally, Freeman told the council that the city’s finances are actually doing well. They’ve received more in sales tax allocations during this budget cycle than anticipated and are grateful for residents spending money at local businesses.
