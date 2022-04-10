Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, left, presents Jessie Lee Baker with a proclamation from Mayor Mark Hicks’ office, a certificate from state Rep. Trent Ashby and a flag that was previously flown over the Texas Capitol to mark her 102nd birthday.
Jessie Lee Baker smiles as family and friends form a small parade to honor her 102nd birthday Saturday morning on Wood Avenue.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Family and friends line up to honor Jessie Lee Baker, who turns 102 today, during a Saturday morning parade at her home.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, left, presents Jessie Lee Baker with a proclamation from Mayor Mark Hicks’ office, a certificate from state Rep. Trent Ashby and a flag that was previously flown over the Texas Capitol to mark her 102nd birthday.
At 102 years old, Jessie Lee Baker doesn't get out much anymore. So the party came to her this weekend.
Though Baker turns 102 today, her loved ones celebrated her birthday one day early with a Saturday morning parade. Friends and family drove past Jessie’s Wood Avenue home, some with cars decked out with birthday decorations while others blasted "Happy Birthday To Ya" from their speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.