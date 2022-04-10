At 102 years old, Jessie Lee Baker doesn't get out much anymore. So the party came to her this weekend.

Though Baker turns 102 today, her loved ones celebrated her birthday one day early with a Saturday morning parade. Friends and family drove past Jessie’s Wood Avenue home, some with cars decked out with birthday decorations while others blasted "Happy Birthday To Ya" from their speakers.

