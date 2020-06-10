HUNTINGTON — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office appointed a second full-time deputy to the south portion of Angelina County on Wednesday in an effort to step up the fight against crime.
Josh Denman has been a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for three years. He will join Robert Denby, who has served for about a decade, in serving the area surrounding and south of Huntington.
Denby believes these roles are important, one because it prevents officers patrolling the north end of the county from having to go all the way down to the south end. Increasing patrols also can help increase the safety and decrease the response time.
“You’re going to be the first one there, definitely,” he said.
The two men will be able to cover each other’s days off and create a more comprehensive coverage of the area.
Sheriff Greg Sanches believes Denman is someone who will do what he can to protect the citizens of Angelina County. Sanches also believes that by increasing forces in the south end of the county they can better serve those residents.
“You’ll have a quicker response on this end (of the county),” he said. “By having two, we can stagger their schedules to have better coverage.”
Sanches also believes this will allow the deputies to connect better with citizens and be more proactive in crime prevention.
Denman said he believes whole-heartedly in that concept. He grew up in Huntington and knows a lot of people in Huntington and Zavalla. He plans to prioritize heavy patrol in the area, but wants to get to know people in other parts of those communities.
“I want to be seen, patrol the areas and find out what people are needing,” he said. “The more you’re in an area, the more you can tell what’s going on.”
Denman was in logging for most of his career, he worked closely with his father and they were hoping to start a business together. But when Denman’s father died, he lost his passion for that line of work and began searching for something new.
“To be honest, it was really the Lord’s hand, I believe,” Denman said. “When (Denman’s dad) passed away, I could just feel the spirit go out of me. It was like, ‘woah, something has changed.’ I could have stayed in the same line of work, but I just didn’t feel it. I didn’t feel the drive.”
It took a lot of prayer, but he found the police academy and it opened his world up again. He had a job with the sheriff’s office within a few months and it’s been a great place for him.
“Everything has worked out the way I believe the Lord intended,” Denman said. “I’m just really blessed to have a job and to be able to serve Him and the community at the same time.”
Denman believes he is approachable and wants the community to feel welcome to talk to him and ask for help when they need it. He said he’s family oriented and believes in good communication.
