Students at Hudson ISD returned to school Monday; teachers have geared up for the school year in hopes of more normal conditions than were experienced in 2020.

Erin Nobles, a fifth-grade reading and social studies teacher at WH Bonner Elementary School, is excited about her classroom this year after she spent the summer completely redecorating.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.