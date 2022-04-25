A Lufkin man died and another Lufkin man was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Isidro Rodriguez, 53, was pronounced dead on the scene by a justice of the peace, the report states. Dalton Lilley, 24, was taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment after the crash. His condition was not listed.
