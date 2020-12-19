Subscribers to The Lufkin Daily News will find a surprise in their Weekend Edition today as Charm Magazine has printed a 2021 calendar with every magazine cover from 2020.
“The 2021 calendar in today’s issue is our gift to subscribers for their continued support of the newspaper this year,” publisher Jackie Zimmerman said. “We hope this calendar provides a way to look ahead to the new year, a new beginning, as we close out a year that has been like no other.”
