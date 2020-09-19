Two people were transported to separate hospitals after their vehicle flipped multiple times on U.S. Highway 69 south, about two miles south of Huntington, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a 2018 Kia SUV was traveling north and for unknown reasons the driver, 74-year-old Ronald Roberson, drove off the roadway to the road to the right where he struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, the report stated.
