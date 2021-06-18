Crews will likely be focused on these massive and pressing projects as they crop up, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette said. He appreciates constituent phone calls, though, and makes sure to keep records of the calls and emails so he can begin to address concerns in his precinct regularly.
An old culvert sits crumpled on a lawn near the road just a few meters from where crews are busy installing the new culvert. A lot of the older culverts, between about 10 and 20 years old, have begun to give out because they’re at the end of their lives.
About a mile down Durant Road, Precinct 1 road crews shift a 9-by-36-foot culvert into a massive crater dug out after the former culvert crumbled with the recent rains.
This week crews are working to install 10 to 12 culverts that cross county roads that need to be replaced.
“Road Closed” signs failed to stop a Penske moving truck from attempting to cross Gilliam Creek Road, flooded by Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
The truck, filled with the belongings of a northerner attempting a comfortable move to the south, now sits partially submerged in the floodwaters. Nearby, a car, which could easily have seen the Penske truck, sits abandoned in the water after its owners attempted to cross the deep waters, too.
