“Road Closed” signs failed to stop a Penske moving truck from attempting to cross Gilliam Creek Road, flooded by Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

The truck, filled with the belongings of a northerner attempting a comfortable move to the south, now sits partially submerged in the floodwaters. Nearby, a car, which could easily have seen the Penske truck, sits abandoned in the water after its owners attempted to cross the deep waters, too.

