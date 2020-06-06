A rainbow spread against Saturday’s blue skies as Lufkin residents cheered for unity in the face of oppression during the Marching with a Voice, Not Violence rally.
The leaders of Lufkin’s latest protest prioritized messages of togetherness as a community and to encourage education and legitimate change.
“When I first was thinking of doing this I was angry after watching the video (of George Floyd’s murder) and I decided I wanted to turn my anger into something positive and I thought this march would be a great idea because we could be united and stand together,” said organizer Marquicia Brown.
Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin is being charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Brown asked Ward 2 councilman Robert Shankle for his help setting up the march so that it would be more than just a protest, but a chance to educate.
Together, and with the help of the community, they brought together Mayor Bob Brown, Police Chief David Thomas and multiple pastors from the community to voice their support for the movement and to speak on living peacefully.
“It’s something we need to stand up for today in America,” Shankle said. “We are here to bring awareness of what’s going on in America. No violence. We can accomplish a lot of things without getting violent or out of character. That’s what this is all about.”
The march began at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, where more than 100 residents gathered with masks, T-shirts and signs in support of the movement.
“We’re always supposed to come together as black and white people so we don’t tear ourselves down,” 10-year-old Keaton Freeman said. “If we weren’t having this protest right now it would probably just be madness going on everywhere.
“If we have peace we can maybe come together and do something big. … this stuff just needs to end. We just need to come together.”
The group walked down First Street to the corner of Shepherd Avenue, where they turned left to walk past the courthouse, police department and city hall. From there, they walked to Bronaugh Park where they congregated to hear the speakers.
Police vehicles led and backed up the march and officers stayed to ensure the safety of the protesters.
The first speaker was Bob Brown, who thanked protesters and said the city would continue to be a good corporate citizen. He said the city wanted to behave as citizens needed.
“Thank you, on the behalf of the city of Lufkin, you don’t know how good you look,” Brown said. “Thank you so much for what you do. … I know one thing, that the family of George Floyd would be pleased to see what you have done.”
Pastor Tammy Derrick spoke about how Marquicia Brown had turned her anger into something positive and said she knew this is just the beginning of something truly positive.
“God does not sleep, this did not catch him by surprise,” she said. “Every day is filled with choices … hundreds of choices are made with little thought, but life often gives us decisions that need to be made. When we witness injustice in our communities, can we either turn the other way or stop and intervene.
“When we intervene there can often be a consequence that might affect not only us, but our family, too. How can we use Godly wisdom while trying to treat people fairly? It’s not an easy answer.”
She suggested peaceful protests like this rally were an excellent option, as well as petitions and other nonviolent means of protest. She said this is no longer the time to sit in church and ignore the injustices manifesting throughout the community, but that it is the time to help your neighbors and seek wise counsel before acting.
“Are you going to be down with the crooked — as my husband says — or are you going to stand for justice?”
Pastor Jeremy Yancey from the Timber Creek Church said he realized the lesson he wanted to teach as he crossed paths with a homeless man earlier in the day. He said his gut reaction was to not help the man, to not give him money or to just move on. But he spoke to the man and he learned that all the man wanted was something to drink and a shady tree to spend the afternoon under.
“My first response — I’m embarrassed … my assumption and my history did not allow me to take the moment just to listen and act, versus assume,” he said. “The time for just thinking about doing something is done. We have to just not be about hearing the right things, but doing the right things.”
Using Jesus Christ’s teachings, Yancey said that only being a listener means that God’s will may not be being done. But it is through the work of God’s followers that His will is truly accomplished. Yancey told the crowd his church supported the movement and would do what they could to help the oppressed, rather than just listening to their outcries.
“I don’t just want to be a knower, I want to be a doer,” he said. “I want to pastor a church that isn’t just full of a bunch of knowers, I want to pastor a church that is full of doers.”
Shankle then introduced Thomas, sharing his own experiences with the chief. He said Thomas takes pride in hiring officers who are good at what they do and who can be held to a higher standard — and those standards are high, Shankle emphasized — which makes it difficult for officers that couldn’t live up to those standards to continue working in Lufkin.
“There are so many emotions going through my mind since all of this started,” Thomas said. “We do try to hire the right people. … We try to do the right thing, we do the right thing when the body camera is off, we do the right thing when the body camera is on. There shouldn’t be any difference.”
He said a lieutenant on the force tells officers to ride around as if their grandma is in the passenger seat. They shouldn’t do anything that they wouldn’t do in front of their grandma.
“Although we can’t control what happens outside of Lufkin, we can watch and learn from it,” he said. “We can learn from people’s mistakes. We can learn how they do things better. We can open our ears and open our eyes and learn from it.”
He said the actions of one person can change the course of the world, and that the actions of a community can affect that community’s history. He said that from the outside in, people will see Lufkin as a community forged in unity, working to create a world worth raising children and grandchildren in.
“They’ll see a community where two people may disagree on Monday, but sit side by side on Friday night cheering for their kids who play on the same team. And then they can go to church on Sunday and sit in the same pew and love the Lord,” he said.
“They’ll see us as an example of a united community.”
He said this peace in Lufkin will stand starkly against the backdrop of the ugliness in the rest of the world. He appreciates the community support and is proud of the community that can work together through disagreements.
He said these rallies have sparked a good conversation among police officers at the department and concluded by inviting those who have issues with the police to come speak with him.
Pastor John Greene, who spoke next, said this was his first march, but that in all his years of being a pastor, he’s never felt the hurt in his heart like he has the last few days.
“I realize it’s the country I love, and I want it to be the country that every human being — regardless of their culture or the color of their skin — can love, as well, because of their freedom to live their life,” he said.
Greene said he and his congregants would reject the oldest sin, prejudice. He said God created all people, He likes colors, and that His plan is a true plan and that if he (Greene) doesn’t like it, then he’s not right with God.
“We just want to say from the Hill that we are asking our Father to make us super sensitive to let us know if we are being prejudicial against anyone,” he said.
He then prayed for the people dealing with prejudice toward any other person.
“When we’re right with you (God), we will be right with each other,” he said. “Father, thank you for today, for what you’ve taught me and for what you will do in our fellowship on the hill and every church around this city.”
He asked that everyone know that Lufkin is a safe place to raise families and to live their lives.
Bishop Kendrick Morris was the final speaker, raising his now-cracking voice after leading the march from the convention center.
He asked each member of the crowd to look at their neighbors, and then to look at the sky, where a rainbow stretched across the blue expanse.
“I think it’s just befitting that … not just in the eyes of society, but I believe that this is pleasing in the eyes of God, to see all of his children together today.” Morris said. “To stand for not just justice, but for what is right. Because justice is righteousness.”
He called the actions over the last few weeks evil and said this crowd had congregated to speak against that evil, to speak against the injustices.
“We are here because we all believe any form of racial injustice, inequality, bias, hatred, or any manner that devalues the life of others — that’s evil,” he said.
“I know that there was concern as to whether this event should have occurred in our town. But we all should answer the unique call to do all that we can to impact our society for good. If we are going to stand together for good, then we must all stand together against all evil. We are all here as one voice to step up, and to speak up and to stand up because if not, silence will do nothing but continue to reinforce an unwelcome enemy.”
Morris believes the nation, churches, schools, communities and homes need more racial healing and that now is the time to embrace God’s plan for peace and unity.
“We are all here because we refuse to allow the failures of the past to rob us of the power to transform the present for the good of all of our children and our grandchildren,” he said. “We are all here to engage in being the solution and not a part of the problem. We acknowledge that today is not easy for any of us, but sometimes challenge is the change agent that we need to continually promote progress.”
He pointed to the progress made to end slavery, to end Jim Crow laws and to end segregation as a whole, but said tolerance of one another is not the same as true reconciliation. He pointed to how the community even today remains socially divided except for planned events.
His vision was for a world where people looked at each other as themselves and decided to love and protect one another as brothers.
“We must accept the fact that we have a uniquely diverse family,” he said and then asked everyone to look to their neighbors again and become acquainted.
He said the community should unite as they have in past tragedies, such as 9/11, and work together without regard to race.
“We can achieve this single garment of destiny with a black agenda and a white agenda and a Hispanic agenda — but we must commit to an agenda that transcends any other agenda,” he said. “We must commit to a common goal. … Any form of division, any form of oppression, that’s predicated on race we must say, here and now, it is illegitimate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.