A Lufkin woman was receiving treatment in an out-of-town hospital and her passenger was taken to a Lufkin hospital after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday evening, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Antigonee Mosley, 35, was taken to UT Tyler for her injuries, while her passenger, 38-year-old Aubrey Williamson, was taken to St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin for treatment after the wreck at milepost 412, the report states. Williamson’s hometown was not listed in the report.
