The sounds of excited giggles and shouts of amazement from small voices filled the Temple Theater as the lights dimmed and Christmas music played on Saturday afternoon.
The Angelina Arts Alliance Discovery Series brought in Lightwire Theater’s "A Very Electric Christmas." They used puppet-like characters created from string lights to tell the story about a young bird who was caught in a storm on his way to New Orleans and found himself in the North Pole. The young audience watched the little bird make new friends, dance to pop music and Christmas favorites, and fight off conniving mice who were out to put him in a cage.
