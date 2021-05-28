Police charged a Lufkin man with evading arrest after an attempted traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on Feagin Drive led to a chase that ended in Crown Colony early Friday.
Daniel Gueary, 21, said he was the backseat middle passenger in the stolen silver 1998 Toyota Camry a patrol officer attempted to stop on Feagin Drive around 2:30 a.m., according to a Lufkin police report. He was the only person in the car who was located and arrested after a pursuit that continued from Feagin to Loop 287 and U.S. Highway 59 south before ending in the 100 block of Walden Court, where all occupants of the car allegedly fled the vehicle on foot, the report states.
