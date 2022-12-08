Blessings Bags for Nacogdoches & Angelina Counties and Street Ministries will be providing toiletries, hats, gloves, blankets and other winter necessities for those in need from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Lufkin’s Memorial Baptist Church.
With Christmas approaching, Blessings Bags for Nacogdoches & Angelina Counties is teaming up with Street Ministries to host a Christmas dinner for those in need from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Memorial Baptist Church.
Both ministries also will be providing toiletries, hats, gloves, blankets and other winter necessities.
