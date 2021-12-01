Brothers Keeper Motorcycle Ministry to deliver toys to children in need

Members of the Brothers Keeper Motorcycle Ministry Chase DuPree, left, and Leslie DuPree will be among a number of Jeep and motorcycle riders delivering toys to children in need at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The streets of Lufkin will be filled with motorcycles, Jeeps and Christmas spirit as members of various local Jeep and motorcycle organizations deliver toys to children in need at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the 12th annual Toy Run.
Every year, the bikers and Jeepers receive a wishlist of kids from Buckner’s Children and Family Services, said Chase DuPree, leader of the Brothers Keeper Motorcycle Ministry. Members of Jeepin for Jesus, Pineywoods Jeep People, Brothers Keeper Church and Motorcycle Ministry then “adopt” specific kids and buy things that are on their Christmas lists.
