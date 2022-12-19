The city of Lufkin will consider selecting three local engineering firms Tuesday to contract with on an “as-needed” basis for infrastructure planning and design.
During its 5 p.m. council meeting, the city plans establish a form of “on-call” contract with the companies to run for two years and be used as needed. The city would already have their qualifications and be able to activate those contracts as infrastructure projects need it, according to a memorandum from city engineer Eddie Aguilar to city manager Kevin Gee.
