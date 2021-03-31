Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks with others on the opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in this Jan. 3 file photo. The House Ethics Committee upheld a $5,000 fine against Gohmert after he was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber's floor last month.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee upheld a $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert on Tuesday after he was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber's floor last month.
The penalty levied on the Texas Republican was imposed after the House adopted screening requirements — including installing metal detectors — after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
