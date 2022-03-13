Celebrated pilots John and Martha King will be at the Angelina County Airport to answer questions and encourage new pilots to pursue their high-flying dreams from noon to 2 p.m. March 17.
Charnell Walls, a pilot based out of Diboll, has plans to travel with the couple to the 33rd annual International Women in Aviation Conference in Nashville on Thursday. The Kings and another pilot, Barry Knuttila, will pick her up in Lufkin and said they would be willing to talk to locals and answer some questions, Walls said.
