The Texas Rangers are investigating Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and commissioners Rodney Paulette and Steve Smith for the meeting held Aug. 9 at the request of the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.
“At the request of the Angelina County District Attorney, the Texas Rangers (DPS) are conducting an investigation,” an unnamed representative of the Texas Department of Public Safety stated in response to an email asking whether the Rangers are investigating the three men about the meeting.
